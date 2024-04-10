Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates | PM Modi Holds Rally In Vellore, Says DMK Looted People Of Tamil Nadu

2024 Lok Sabha Chunav Live Updates: With voting set to commence on April 19, campaigning for the crucial Lok Sabha election 2024 has picked up pace, marked by energetic rallies held by political parties. The customary exchange of remarks and blame games are now integral parts of the political landscape, along with leaders switching allegiances to maximize their political gains. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress-led INDIA bloc are fervently organizing rallies in different states. Following a fervent roadshow in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his campaign in Vellore, on Wednesday.

He delivered a public address in Vellore and endorsed two allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – Soumya Anbumani, the Dharmapuri candidate from Pattali Makkal Kachi, and AC Shanmugam, the Vellore candidate from the New Justice Party who is contesting under the BJP symbol.

Later in the day, the PM is scheduled to travel to Maharashtra’s Nagpur to hold an election rally in the Ramtek constituency, endorsing Raju Parwe, the candidate from the Shiv Sena (led by the ruling Eknath Shinde faction). This rally aims to strengthen the backing for the Shiv Sena candidate among the public.