Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address one public meeting in each of Rajasthan's Jalore and Banswara districts on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi will have a public meeting in Jalore at 1:30 p.m. and Banswara at 4 p.m. Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a public meeting at 11 a.m. in West Bengal's Darjelling at the Gorkha Stadium in Lebong, followed by a roadshow in Assam's Silchar from DSA Stadium to Ambicapatty point at 4:15 p.m.

Leaders from 14 political parties, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Farooq Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav, and Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will participate in the Ulgulan Nyaya Maha rally organised at Prabhat Tara Ground, Dhurua in Ranchi at 2 p.m today.

The march, led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), will take place at the Prabhat Tara venue in Jharkhand's capital. The march has the support of 28 parties and will draw over five lakh people from throughout the state.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in MP and Jharkhand. He will hold a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Satna at 11 a.m. in which State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari will accompany him. In Chhattisgarh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address two public events: at 2:30 p.m. in Rajnandgaon and at 12:30 p.m. in Barod.