Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE:PM Modi To Address Public Meet, Hold Roadshow In Andhra Pradesh Today
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 LIve News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district and a roadshow in Vijayawada today.
Trending Photos
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Live: With the conclusion of Phase 3, voting in half of the Lok Sabha seats (283) has concluded, covering 20 states and union territories. The fourth phase, consisting of 96 seats across ten states/UTs, will be held on May 13. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district and hold a roadshow in Vijayawada, NTR district. The meeting is scheduled for around 2 p.m. at Kaliri near Rajampeta, with the roadshow starting around 5 p.m.
From the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada. Wednesday's public meeting will be Modi's third in the southern state leading up to the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on May 13.
It follows two recent meetings in Rajamahendravaram and Anakapalli, which were preceded by the first NDA election meeting on March 17 at Boppudi village in Palnadu district's Chilakaluripeta mandal, following the election schedule announcement on March 16.
N Kiran Kumar is the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate for Rajampeta. In the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, he will face P Mithun Reddy of the YSRCP, and K Sivanath of the TDP will face his brother K Srinivas of the ruling party. The election results will be declared on June 4.
Stay tuned to Zee News english for live updates on Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 campaign.
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Likens Modi Govt To British Raj
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Central government, claiming that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, "British Raj-like conditions prevail throughout the country. The Modi government's policies benefit billionaires rather than the poor."
"International reports show that today's inequality in India is worse than it was during British rule," Priyanka Gandhi said on Tuesday while addressing Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli constituency, where her brother and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is running.
Lok Sabha Chunav 2024 Live News: PM To Hold Roadshow In Varanasi On 13th May
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, and before that, he will hold a road show in his constituency on May 13. Before beginning the roadshow, PM Modi will pay tribute to the Madan Mohan Malviya statue at the main gate of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Lanka. The roadshow will continue until Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.