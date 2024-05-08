Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE:PM Modi To Address Public Meet, Hold Roadshow In Andhra Pradesh Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 4 Live: With the conclusion of Phase 3, voting in half of the Lok Sabha seats (283) has concluded, covering 20 states and union territories. The fourth phase, consisting of 96 seats across ten states/UTs, will be held on May 13. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district and hold a roadshow in Vijayawada, NTR district. The meeting is scheduled for around 2 p.m. at Kaliri near Rajampeta, with the roadshow starting around 5 p.m.

From the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada. Wednesday's public meeting will be Modi's third in the southern state leading up to the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections on May 13.

It follows two recent meetings in Rajamahendravaram and Anakapalli, which were preceded by the first NDA election meeting on March 17 at Boppudi village in Palnadu district's Chilakaluripeta mandal, following the election schedule announcement on March 16.



N Kiran Kumar is the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate for Rajampeta. In the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, he will face P Mithun Reddy of the YSRCP, and K Sivanath of the TDP will face his brother K Srinivas of the ruling party. The election results will be declared on June 4.