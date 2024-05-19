Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live| Key Battles In 49 Constituencies Across 8 States And UTs

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Live Updates: Voting for phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections, consisting of 49 parliamentary constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories is all set to polls on Monday, May 20. The 5th phase of the general election showcases the smallest number of seats, with just 49 seats and 649 candidates contesting in today's polls. Out of 49 Lok Sabha Seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 are from Maharashtra, 7 are from West Bengal, 5 are from Bihar, 3 are from Jharkhand, 5 are from Odisha and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The fifth phase is going to witness prominent leaders of BJP and Congress in various constituencies. Candidates such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, which is one of the high-profile seats in the ongoing general election. The BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam and Karan Bhushan Singh are contesting phase 5 of the Lok Sabah Election. While, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are also looking for electoral success.

