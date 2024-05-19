Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Voting Live| Key Battles In 49 Constituencies Across 8 States And UTs
Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Election is witnessing prominent leaders and high-profile seats. The voting for all the seats starts at 7 AM.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 5 Live Updates: Voting for phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections, consisting of 49 parliamentary constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories is all set to polls on Monday, May 20. The 5th phase of the general election showcases the smallest number of seats, with just 49 seats and 649 candidates contesting in today's polls. Out of 49 Lok Sabha Seats, 14 are from Uttar Pradesh, 13 are from Maharashtra, 7 are from West Bengal, 5 are from Bihar, 3 are from Jharkhand, 5 are from Odisha and one each from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The fifth phase is going to witness prominent leaders of BJP and Congress in various constituencies. Candidates such as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi contesting from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, which is one of the high-profile seats in the ongoing general election. The BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam and Karan Bhushan Singh are contesting phase 5 of the Lok Sabah Election. While, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya are also looking for electoral success.
Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5
Lucknow: Rajnath Singh (BJP) vs Ravidas Mehrotra (SP)
Amethi: Smriti Irani (BJP) vs Kishori Lal Sharma (Congress)
Raebareli: Rahul Gandhi (Congress) vs Dinesh Pratap Singh (BJP)
Jhansi: Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (BJP) vs Narayan Das Ahirwar (SP)
Hamirpur: Pushpendra Singh Chandel (BJP) vs Ajendra Singh Rajput (Samajwadi Party)
Banda: RK Singh Patel (BJP) vs Shiv Shankar Singh Patel (SP)
West Bengal Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5
Bangaon: Shantanu Thakur (BJP) vs Biswajit Das (TMC)
Barrackpur: Partha Bhowmick (TMC) vs Arjun Singh (BJP)
Howrah: Prasun Banerjee (TMC) vs Dr. Rathin Chakraborty (BJP)
Uluberia: Arun Uday Paul Chowdhury (BJP) vs Azahar Mollick (INC) vs Sajda Ahmed (TMC)
Sreerampur: Kabir Shankar Bose (BJP) vs Kalyan Banerjee (TMC)
Hooghly: Locket Chhatterjee (BJP) vs Rachana Banerjee (TMC)
Arambag: Arup Kanti Digar (BJP) vs Mitali Bagh (TMC)
Odisha Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5
Bargarh: Pradeep Purohit (BJP) vs Sanjay Bhoi (INC)
Sundargarh: Jual Oram (BJP) vs Janardan Dehury (INC)
Bolangir: Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo (BJP) vs Manoj Mishra (INC)
Kandhama: Sukanata Kumar Panigrahi (BJP) vs Amir Chand Nayak (INC)
Aska: Anita Subhadarshini (BJP) vs Debakanta Sarma (INC)
Jharkhand Lok Sabha Polls: Key Candidates And Constituencies In Fray In Phase 5
The five seats are going to polls in Jharkhand are Chatra, Kodarma and Hazaribagh
Chatra: Kalicharan Singh (BJP) vs Krishna Nand Tripathi (INC)
Kodarma: Vidhyut Baran Mahato (BJP) vs Vinod Kumar Singh (CPI)
Hazaribagh: Manish Jaiswal (BJP) vs Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (INC)
Lok Sabha Chunav Voting LIVE: High-Profile Seats Raebareli, Amethi Among 14 UP Seats Voting In Phase 5
In 5th phase of the Lok Sabha Election, Uttar Pradesh is going to polls for its 14 Lok Sabha seats out of 80 total seats. This time the state is going to polls for its high-profile seats named Raebareli and Amethi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Raebareli against BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, while BJP's Smriti Irani contesting from Amethi against Congress leader Kishori Lal.
Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Over 95 Lakh People To Vote In Phase 5
In Phase 5, Bihar is going to poll for its 5 Lok Sabha seats named Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Saran and the reserved constituency of Hajipur. This time more than 95 lakh voters will decide the fate of 80 candidates.