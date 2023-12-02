LIVE Updates | MP Assembly Election Result 2023: 'Kamal' Or 'Shiv Raj'?

MP Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The wait is over and the counting day is here for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections where the BJP and the Congress are locked in an intense fight. The campaigning for the 230 seats of the MP assembly seats saw both parties using their star campaigners including senior leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. BJP has been at the heart of Madhya Pradesh for the last 20 years except for 15 months from the 2018 assembly polls when Kamal Nath was in power before the collapse of his government in 2020. Madhya Pradesh went to polls in a single phase on November 17 and recorded a voter turnout of over 76 per cent.

Exit Poll Prediction

The exit polls have predicted a close contest between the BJP and the Congress with some even giving clear majority to Congress and some landslide victory to the BJP. Axis My India has predicted 140-162 seats for the BJP and 68-90 for the Congress. Polstrat gave 106-116 seats to the BJP and 111-121 to the Congress. Today's Chanakya predicted a landslide victory for the BJP by giving it 139-163 seats and predicting just 62-86 seats for Congress. Matrize exit poll gave 118-130 seats to the BJP and 97-107 to the Congress.

CM Candidates

While the Congress is going with Kamal Nath's face as the chief minister, the BJP did not declare Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its next chief minister and fielded several MPs in the election keeping the floor open to speculations. However, it's most likely that Shivraj will continue as the CM if the BJP wins as the credit for victory will go to his last-minute populist measures like Ladli Behan Yojana and women's reservation.

