Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12th Results live news updates: Check mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

27 July 2020, 13:48 PM
MPBSE Class 12 Results expected at 3 pm:
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 results at 3 pm. After the results are announced, students can visit mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in to check their results.
Over 8.5 lakh students await MP Class 12 results:
Over 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 exams which were conducted in June this year. The exams, which were to be held in March but were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The board later held the remaining exam papers in the month of June.
27 July 2020, 13:47 PM
72.37 per cent students cleared Class 12 exams in 2019:
MPBSE Class 12 results were declared on 15 May last year. 72.37 percent students had cleared the examination.