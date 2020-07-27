Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12th Results live news updates: Check mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the class 12th results in less than 3 hours on Monday (July 27). Madhya Pradesh Education Minister will announce the results of class 12th arts, science and commerce in a press conference at 3 pm today.

This year, at least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 examinations.

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates related to MPBSE Madhya Pradesh class 12 exam results: