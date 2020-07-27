हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madhya Pradesh MPBSE Class 12th Results live news updates: Check mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 27, 2020 - 13:50
Comments |

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to announce the class 12th results in less than 3 hours on Monday (July 27). Madhya Pradesh Education Minister will announce the results of class 12th arts, science and commerce in a press conference at 3 pm today. 

This year, at least 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh MPBSE class 12 examinations. 

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates related to MPBSE Madhya Pradesh class 12 exam results: 

27 July 2020, 13:48 PM

MPBSE Class 12 Results expected at 3 pm:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare the Class 12 results at 3 pm. After the results are announced, students can visit mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in to check their results.

27 July 2020, 13:48 PM

Over 8.5 lakh students await MP Class 12 results:

Over 8.5 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 exams which were conducted in June this year. The exams, which were to be held in March but were delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The board later held the remaining exam papers in the month of June.

27 July 2020, 13:47 PM

72.37 per cent students cleared Class 12 exams in 2019: 

MPBSE Class 12 results were declared on 15 May last year. 72.37 percent students had cleared the examination.

