Madhya Pradesh municipal election results 2022 Live Updates: Counting for the second phase of urban local body elections in Madhya Pradesh is currently underway in the state. The counting of votes began at 9 am today (July 20) for polling that was held on July 13 in five municipal corporations, 40 nagar palikas and 169 nagar parishads. The elections were held on party lines in these local bodies spread in 43 districts for the posts of mayor and corporators.

Initially, postal ballots will be counted followed by votes recorded in the Electronic Voting Machines, a poll official said.

Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nigam Chunav Results 2022: BJP, Congress locked in direct contests in Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa, Morena

The BJP and Congress are locked in direct contests in Katni, Ratlam, Dewas, Rewa and Morena for the mayoral and corporator posts.

The two-phase local body elections in the state for a total of 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishads and 298 Nagar Parishads were held on July 6 and July 13.

Under the first phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads.

The counting for the first phase was held on July 17. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP had managed to retain seven out of the total 11 mayoral seats that went to polls in the first phase, while the Congress wrested three seats from the saffron party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bagged one.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on Madhya Pradesh municipal election results 2022: