Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2822270https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/maharashtra-assembly-election-exit-poll-result-2024-live-coverage-date-time-zeenia-axis-cvoter-chanakya-vidhan-sabha-chunav-results-bjp-congress-shiv-sena-ncp-shiv-sena-ubt-seat-prediction-analysis-2822270.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

LIVE | Maharashtra Elections Exit Poll Result 2024: Litmus Test For Pawars, Thackerays

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi? Voters seal fate of candidates in EVM with all eyes on exit poll results.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 01:24 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Maharashtra Exit Polls 2024 Live Updates: With voting for the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra ending today, the stage is set for exit polls that will be announced this evening after 6.30 pm. The Maharashtra elections witnessed a high-voltage campaign that not only revolved around religious lines but also included welfare schemes and promises of more financial aid from both alliances - Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Mahayuti is the ruling alliance that includes Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP while the Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Shiv Sena-UBT, NCPSP and Congress alongside some regional parties.  The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition alliance, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (SP) 86.

This is the first Maharashtra assembly election for two major regional parties - Shiv Sena and the NCP as they went to the polls after a split. The election is a litmus test for Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. While Thackeray faces a challenge from his former colleague Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar is locked in a fierce contest with his nephew Ajit Pawar. The two claimants of Shiv Sena's popular legacy have squared off against each other in over 50 seats. The nominees of the two Pawar factions are up against each other in nearly 37 constituencies.

Stay Tuned For Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav Exit Poll Result 2024 Live

20 November 2024
13:23 IST

Maharashtra Exit Polls Live: Uddhav Thackeray and his family cast vote in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai on Wednesday, accompanied by his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, and son, Aaditya Thackeray. After voting, Aaditya Thackeray encouraged citizens to participate in the electoral process, urging them to "Step out and vote."

13:02 IST

Maharashtra Election Exit Polls Live: "Not going to get more than 10-12 seats"

BJP MP Narayan Rane, while targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, stated on Wednesday that he left the undivided Shiv Sena because of Uddhav. He added that Uddhav is unlikely to secure more than 10-12 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

12:58 IST

Maharashtra Exit Polls Live: Zeenia Set To Bring You Exact Exit Polls Today

After correctly predicting the results of the Lok Sabha elections, Zee News's AI anchor Zeenia is all set to spell her poll magic today with exit polls. Staty tuned with Zee News for Maharashtra and Jharkhand exit polls.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Is ‘Vote Jihad’ a Reality in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Naresh Meena Slaps Officer, Sparks Uproar in Tonk
DNA Video
DNA: Maryam Nawaz vs. Bhagwant Mann: The Pollution Blame Game
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi’s “15-Minute” Politics Heats Up Again
DNA Video
DNA: Sajjad Nomani’s Appeal for Muslim Votes Sparks Debate
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
NEWS ON ONE CLICK