LIVE | Maharashtra Elections Exit Poll Result 2024: Litmus Test For Pawars, Thackerays

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Mahayuti or Maha Vikas Aghadi? Voters seal fate of candidates in EVM with all eyes on exit poll results.
Maharashtra Exit Polls 2024 Live Updates: With voting for the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra ending today, the stage is set for exit polls that will be announced this evening after 6.30 pm. The Maharashtra elections witnessed a high-voltage campaign that not only revolved around religious lines but also included welfare schemes and promises of more financial aid from both alliances - Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Mahayuti is the ruling alliance that includes Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP while the Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Shiv Sena-UBT, NCPSP and Congress alongside some regional parties. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81 seats, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded candidates in 59 constituencies. In the opposition alliance, the Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the NCP (SP) 86.
This is the first Maharashtra assembly election for two major regional parties - Shiv Sena and the NCP as they went to the polls after a split. The election is a litmus test for Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. While Thackeray faces a challenge from his former colleague Eknath Shinde, Sharad Pawar is locked in a fierce contest with his nephew Ajit Pawar. The two claimants of Shiv Sena's popular legacy have squared off against each other in over 50 seats. The nominees of the two Pawar factions are up against each other in nearly 37 constituencies.
Maharashtra Exit Polls Live: Uddhav Thackeray and his family cast vote in Mumbai
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray cast his vote at a polling station in Mumbai on Wednesday, accompanied by his wife, Rashmi Thackeray, and son, Aaditya Thackeray. After voting, Aaditya Thackeray encouraged citizens to participate in the electoral process, urging them to "Step out and vote."
Maharashtra Election Exit Polls Live: "Not going to get more than 10-12 seats"
BJP MP Narayan Rane, while targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, stated on Wednesday that he left the undivided Shiv Sena because of Uddhav. He added that Uddhav is unlikely to secure more than 10-12 seats in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.
