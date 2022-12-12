LIVE Updates | Maharashtra, Pune Bandh 13 December: Political Parties call for bandh TOMORROW, Dec 13 over Maha Governor's Shivaji Maharaj remark
Maharashtra Bandh 13 December Live Updates: The political parties have unanimously called for a bandh because no action has been taken against the Governor for his remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Maharashtra Bandh Live: To condemn controversial remarks made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, political parties and various organisations have called for a Pune bandh tomorrow, December 13. Several organisations including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM, Janta Dal, Vanchit Bahujan Agadi and Shetkari Kamgar parties will participate in the bandh.
The Governor and Trivedi received a lot of backlash from several state sectors for their remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The parties have unanimously called for a bandh in the city because the Governor's comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj haven't resulted in any punishment.
Various traders’ associations, Maratha Seva Sang, Muslim organisations, Dalit organisations, Auto unions, Bank unions and various spots association extended support to the Pune Bandh.
The decision about the bandh was taken in a meeting in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on the ground of SSPMS in Shivajinagar.
Several Maratha organisations, including Sambhaji Brigade, Muslim organisations, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Kul Jamaat Tanjeem, and Ambedkarite organisations will participate in the bandh.
Fuel pumps in Pune district will remain open tomorrow as Petrol, Diesel and CNG fall under the essential commodity category. Petrol pump owners have written to the police seeking protection.
As per reports, essential services such as grocery, bakery and dairy product shops will function till 10 am tomorrow and then observe bandh till 3 pm. Medical shops will remain open during the bandh.
Shops, markets to remain close till 3pm tomorrow to support Pune Bandh.
