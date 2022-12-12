LIVE Updates | Maharashtra, Pune Bandh 13 December: Political Parties call for bandh TOMORROW, Dec 13 over Maha Governor's Shivaji Maharaj remark

Maharashtra Bandh Live: To condemn controversial remarks made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, political parties and various organisations have called for a Pune bandh tomorrow, December 13. Several organisations including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), AIMIM, Janta Dal, Vanchit Bahujan Agadi and Shetkari Kamgar parties will participate in the bandh.

The Governor and Trivedi received a lot of backlash from several state sectors for their remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The parties have unanimously called for a bandh in the city because the Governor's comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj haven't resulted in any punishment.

Various traders’ associations, Maratha Seva Sang, Muslim organisations, Dalit organisations, Auto unions, Bank unions and various spots association extended support to the Pune Bandh.