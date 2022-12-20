Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Khadse retains stronghold in Jalgaon
Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022: Due to unopposed elections in some places, the actual voting was held on Sunday (December 18) in 7,135 Gram Panchayats.
Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Result 2022: Maharashtra State election commission is all set to declare the results of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Elections 2022 today, December 20, 2022. The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Chunav 2022 which was held on December 18 is underway.
The Gram panchayat Elections were announced for a total of 7,682 gram panchayats in 34 districts except for Mumbai and suburbs. But due to unopposed elections in some places, actual voting was held on Sunday in 7,135 Gram Panchayats.
Maharashtra Gram Panchayat election results 2022 live: BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar wins Matoshree Sarpanch post
BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar has won the election for the post of Matoshree Sarpanch in Sangali.
Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result LIVE: MNS wins Satpatti in Palghar
Satpatti, which has the largest number of voters in Palghar taluka, is seeing an upheaval in politics. In Satpati, Seema Bhoir of MNS won the post of sarpanch while 11 members out of 17 won.
Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Result 2022 LIVE: Thackeray grips Tembhe Gram Panchayat
Ashok Nagvekar from Udhhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction has won the Tembhe Gram Panchayat in Ratnagiri as he defeated Shinde group's Mahala Aghadi Taluka chief Kanchan Nagvekar by as many as 300 votes.
Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Sarpanch candidate of Shinde group won in Yavatmal district
Priyanka Nilesh Jadhav form Ekhnath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has won the sarpanch post in Lingi Gram Panchayat of Digras taluka in Yavatmal district.
Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Result Live 2022: Maroti Kamble wins in Bothbodan in Yavatmal Taluk
Four candidates were elected by the transformation panel in Bothbodan Gram Panchayat of Yavatmal taluka, while Maroti Kamble, a 22-year-old youth of the same panel, was elected for the post of Sarpanch.
Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting underway
The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Chunav 2022 which was held on December 18 is underway.
