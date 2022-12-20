Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Khadse retains stronghold in Jalgaon

Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Result 2022: Maharashtra State election commission is all set to declare the results of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Elections 2022 today, December 20, 2022. The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Chunav 2022 which was held on December 18 is underway.

The Gram panchayat Elections were announced for a total of 7,682 gram panchayats in 34 districts except for Mumbai and suburbs. But due to unopposed elections in some places, actual voting was held on Sunday in 7,135 Gram Panchayats.