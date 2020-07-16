Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2020 live, check mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in for toppers, pass percentage, performance of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Nasik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Satara, Solapur, Kalyan schools

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 at 1 PM on Thursday (July 16). Once declared, the results will be available on MSBSHSE's official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

Lakhs of students who have taken the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam will be able to check their results on the board’s official website - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18. Over 15 lakh students were registered for Maharashtra Board class 12th exam this year. Out of the 15 lakh registered students, 3.39 lakh students are from Mumbai division alone, which consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar. A total of 1,919 students with special needs were registered for the MSBSHSE exams.

Check live and latest updates on exam, results, toppers, pass percentage, direct link and steps to check Maharashtra Board 12th Results 2020, topper list, pass percent and other details on zeenews.india.com -