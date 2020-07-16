हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2020 live, check mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in for toppers, pass percentage, performance of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Nasik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Satara, Solapur, Kalyan schools

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 at 1 PM on Thursday (July 16). Once declared, the results will be available on MSBSHSE's official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 16, 2020 - 11:38
Comments |

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 at 1 PM on Thursday (July 16). Once declared, the results will be available on MSBSHSE's official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

Lakhs of students who have taken the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 exam will be able to check their results on the board’s official website - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18. Over 15 lakh students were registered for Maharashtra Board class 12th exam this year. Out of the 15 lakh registered students, 3.39 lakh students are from Mumbai division alone, which consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar. A total of 1,919 students with special needs were registered for the MSBSHSE exams.

Check live and latest updates on exam, results, toppers, pass percentage, direct link and steps to check Maharashtra Board 12th Results 2020, topper list, pass percent and other details on zeenews.india.com -

 

16 July 2020, 11:38 AM

Here's how students can check about Class 12 toppers, pass percentage, the performance of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Nasik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Satara, Solapur, Kalyan schools

16 July 2020, 11:24 AM

Here's how students can check MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC 12th Results 2020 on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. Full Details 

16 July 2020, 11:21 AM

The students are also advised to keep their mobiles, laptops charged to check marks on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. 

16 July 2020, 11:20 AM

Ahead of the announcement of results, students are advised to keep their MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC 12th Admit Card 2020 ready to check their scores on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in. READ

16 July 2020, 11:18 AM

Students can download their marksheet from boardmarksheet.maharashtra.gov.in and check results on mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Click here to know more

16 July 2020, 11:14 AM

How to checkMaharashtra HSC 12th Results 2020: 

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a printout of your results for future reference.

16 July 2020, 11:00 AM

According to Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th results are likely to be announced before July 30.

16 July 2020, 10:58 AM

Apart from the official website - mahresults.nic.in, the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 will also be available on the following websites of MSBSHSE: - Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra/, mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

16 July 2020, 10:56 AM

The Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18.

16 July 2020, 10:55 AM

A total of 1,919 students with special needs were registered for the MSBSHSE HSC 12th exams.

16 July 2020, 10:54 AM

Out of the 15 lakh registered students, 3.39 lakh students are from the Mumbai division alone, which consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar.

16 July 2020, 10:51 AM

Over 15 lakh students were registered for Maharashtra Board class 12th exam this year.

16 July 2020, 10:49 AM

Once declared, the results will be available on MSBSHSE's official websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in.

16 July 2020, 10:49 AM

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 at 1 PM on Thursday.

