Live Updates | Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024: 'Matter Of Defeating BJP...,' Says AAP Leader Ahead Of Polls

Maharashtra and Jharkhand are all set for Assembly elections in November 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced Maharashtra’s single-phase election for November 20 and Jharkhand in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The results are scheduled to be announced on November 23.

The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly has experienced major political changes. Eknath Shinde became chief minister after leaving Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and teaming up with the BJP. The BJP won 122 seats in 2014 but later saw changes that led to the creation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government before Shinde took over in 2022.

On Saturday, Congress released its second and third candidate list for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The grand old party nominated Rajesh Tukaram Manvatkar from Bhusawal-SC, Swati Sandip Wakekar from Jalgaon (Jamod), Mahesh Gangane from Akot, Shekhar Pramodbabu Shende from Wardha, Anuja Sunil Kedar from Savner, Girish Krushnarao Pandav from Nagpur South, Suresh Yadavrao Bhoyar from Kamthi, Puja Ganesh Thavkar from Bhandara SC, Dalip Waman Bansod from Arjuni-Morgaon-SC constituency.

