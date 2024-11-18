Live| Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: Campaigning Turns High Voltage As Voting Day Nears

The upcoming November 20 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and the second phase of the Jharkhand elections are generating significant excitement and anticipation. The first phase of voting in Jharkhand, conducted on Wednesday, recorded an impressive voter turnout of 64.86% across 43 constituencies. The second phase of polling is scheduled for November 20, with the final results set to be announced on November 23.

Maharashtra's 288-seat Assembly has witnessed notable political realignments. Eknath Shinde assumed the role of chief minister after breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena to form an alliance with the BJP. While the BJP initially secured 122 seats in the 2014 elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition—comprising the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP—held power until Shinde's ascension in 2022 shifted the political landscape.

In Jharkhand, the JMM-led coalition is focused on retaining power by emphasizing its welfare initiatives, such as the Maiyan Samman Yojna. On the other hand, the BJP has adopted a strong Hindutva narrative, criticizing the JMM for alleged corruption and issues related to infiltration.

High-profile campaigns have intensified, with key BJP figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah holding rallies targeting the JMM on these allegations. Leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress’s Rahul Gandhi and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have countered by promoting welfare programs and accusing the BJP-led central government of weaponizing investigative agencies like the ED and CBI against opposition leaders.