Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Elections Live: Ajit Pawar Predicts Landslide Victory for Mahayuti With Over 175 Seats

Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024 LIVE: Maharashtra and Jharkhand are gearing up for Assembly elections in November 2024. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has set Maharashtra's single-phase election for November 20, while Jharkhand will hold its polls in two phases on November 13 and November 20. Monday marks the deadline for Maharashtra candidates to withdraw nominations, with vote counting for both states scheduled for November 23.

Maharashtra’s 288-seat Assembly has seen recent political upheavals. Eknath Shinde became chief minister after splitting from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena to join the BJP. While the BJP initially won 122 seats in 2014, a realignment led to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which remained in power until Shinde’s takeover in 2022.

Currently, the BJP, contesting 148 seats as part of the Mahayuti alliance, is urging dissident members to withdraw independent nominations, warning of disciplinary actions, including potential bans on future re-entry.

In Jharkhand, 2.6 crore voters, including 1.31 crore men, 1.29 crore women, 11.84 lakh first-time voters, and 66.84 lakh young voters, are eligible. In the last Assembly polls, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, the BJP took 25, and Congress secured 16.