Maharashtra, Jharkhand Elections Live: Several BJP Leaders, Including 3 Ex-MLAs, Join JMM

Assembly Polls 2024 Live: Maharashtra and Jharkhand are gearing up for their Legislative Assembly elections in November 2024, setting the stage for significant political contests. In Jharkhand, voters will head to the polls in two phases on November 13 and 20, meanwhile, Maharashtra will conduct its election in a single phase on November 20, with counting for both states scheduled on November 23.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The 288-member assembly has seen shifting alliances, particularly following Eknath Shinde's split from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and his subsequent alignment with the BJP to become Chief Minister. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 122 seats, but the political landscape changed dramatically, leading to the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. This coalition held power until Shinde rose to prominence in 2022.

In a recent development, the BJP announced its first list of 99 candidates.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

In the tribal-dominated state, a direct contest is shaping up between the BJP and the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. In the 2019 elections, Hemant Soren's JMM-led coalition secured 47 seats, enabling it to form a majority government, while the BJP saw a decline, dropping from 37 seats to just 25.

On Monday night, the Congress released its first list of 21 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly polls, while the BJP announced a more extensive first list of 66 candidates for the same election.