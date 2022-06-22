Triggering a political crisis in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs arrived in Assam’s Guwahati on Wednesday morning by a charter aircraft. The rebel Maharashtra MLAs were taken to a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Guwahati amid tight security. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was likely to meet the MLAs during the day, however, the BJP or his office are yet to confirm the same.

The dissident MLAs were received at the airport by BJP MPs Pallab Lochan Das and Sushanta Borgohain. Speaking to reporters, Shinde claimed he has 40 MLAs. "Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise any one. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray," he was quoted as saying by PTI. Creating a turmoil in Maharashtra politics, Eknath Shinde is likely to join BJP.

While Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called a cabinet meeting at 1 pm today, ANI reported.

The talks between Shinde and the representatives sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday were unfruitful as nearly 30 MLAs accompanying him were flown to Guwahati in Assam from Surat early Wednesday morning. They were camping at a hotel on Dumas road in Surat city after their arrival on Monday night, following a suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls.

Meanwhile, on Shinde’s demand for a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said “old friend” rebel MLA Eknath Shinde is aware of why the Uddhav Thackeray-led party broke the alliance with BJP.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on Maharashtra Political Crisis: