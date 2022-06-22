Maharashtra political crisis live updates: CM Uddhav Thackeray calls cabinet meeting at 1 pm
Amid political turmoil in the state, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called a cabinet meeting.
- Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena rebels have been shifted to Assam.
- Assam CM is likely to meet the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.
- Eknath Shinde is expected to join BJP.
Triggering a political crisis in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs arrived in Assam’s Guwahati on Wednesday morning by a charter aircraft. The rebel Maharashtra MLAs were taken to a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Guwahati amid tight security. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was likely to meet the MLAs during the day, however, the BJP or his office are yet to confirm the same.
The dissident MLAs were received at the airport by BJP MPs Pallab Lochan Das and Sushanta Borgohain. Speaking to reporters, Shinde claimed he has 40 MLAs. "Here 40 MLAs are with me. Additional 10 MLAs will join me soon. I do not want to criticise any one. We are keen on continuing the Sena founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray," he was quoted as saying by PTI. Creating a turmoil in Maharashtra politics, Eknath Shinde is likely to join BJP.
While Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called a cabinet meeting at 1 pm today, ANI reported.
The talks between Shinde and the representatives sent by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday were unfruitful as nearly 30 MLAs accompanying him were flown to Guwahati in Assam from Surat early Wednesday morning. They were camping at a hotel on Dumas road in Surat city after their arrival on Monday night, following a suspected cross-voting in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls.
Meanwhile, on Shinde’s demand for a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said “old friend” rebel MLA Eknath Shinde is aware of why the Uddhav Thackeray-led party broke the alliance with BJP.
A group of Maharashtra MLAs arrives at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Assam.
Before the arrival of Maharashtra MLAs at Guwahati airport, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, today morning. The MLAs are staying at this hotel.
Gujarat | Last night's visuals from inside a hotel in Surat where Shiv Sena MLAs were camping with party leader Eknath Shinde until they moved to Guwahati in Assam, today. (ANI)
#WATCH Gujarat | Last night's visuals from inside a hotel in Surat where Shiv Sena MLAs were camping with party leader Eknath Shinde until they moved to Guwahati in Assam, today pic.twitter.com/UWQrAAyhvA
Maharastra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil arrived at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai amid political turmoil.
#WATCH | Maharastra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil arrives at the residence of NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Bhv8gxW2oJ
