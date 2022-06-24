Maharashtra political crisis live updates: More Shiv Sena MLAs expected to join Eknath Shinde in Assam today
Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Trouble for Shiv Sena deepens as more MLAs are expected to join the rebel camp in Assam today.
- 37 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have said Eknath Shinde will remain their leader in the legislature.
- Sanjay Raut said Shiv Sena is ready to consider leaving MVA alliance.
- Maharashtra political crisis continues for the 4th day.
Maharashtra political crisis live updates: As the political turmoil continues in the state, more rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are expected to join Eknath Shinde in Assam today (June 24). The development comes as 37 rebel MLAs camping in Guwahati declared Eknath Shinde as their group leader in the legislature in a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. As per ANI, Eknath Shinde has the support of 44 MLAs so far, out of which 37 are from Shiv Sena and 7 Independents.
While Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs including Shinde for "not attending" the legislative party meeting held on Wednesday. Reacting to the development, Shinde tweeted, "You cannot scare us by giving the names of 12 MLAs for disqualification because we are followers of the Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. We know the law, so we do not pay heed to threats."
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said his party is open to mulling leaving the ruling alliance MVA alliance if the rebel MLAs return to Mumbai and discuss their issues with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the fate of the MVA government will be decided on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and not in Assam. He also expressed confidence in winning the trust vote.
"A central minister of the BJP has said that if attempts are made to save MVA govt, then Sharad Pawar will not be allowed to go home. Whether or not the MVA govt survives, use of such language for Sharad Pawar is not acceptable," tweets Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (ANI)
Sanjay Bhosale, deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Maharashtra's Satara, arrives in Guwahati, urges party MLA Eknath Shinde to return to 'Matoshree' Shiv Sena has given a lot to its MLAs. They should return to 'Matoshree', he says.
Amid ongoing political crisis, Shiv Sena calls a meeting of the party's district presidents to be chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray at Shiv Sena Bhawan, Mumbai at 12 pm, today (ANI)
Shiv Sena workers in Maharashtra angry because of Uddhav Thackeray-led party's decision to form alliance with the NCP & Congress: Goa BJP chief (PTI)
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat in Guwahati: Many times in the past MLAs informed Uddhav ji that whether it is Congress or NCP, both are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena. Numerous times the MLAs sought time from Uddhav ji to meet him but he never met them
If you look at the constituency of any Shiv Sena MLA, from the Tehsildar to the revenue officer, no official is appointed in consultation with the MLA. We told this to Uddhav ji many times but he never responded to it: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat
The strength of Shiv Sena MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp is expected to cross 50 as more MLAs are likely to reach Guwahati today: Sources (ANI)
