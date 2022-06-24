Maharashtra political crisis live updates: As the political turmoil continues in the state, more rebel Shiv Sena MLAs are expected to join Eknath Shinde in Assam today (June 24). The development comes as 37 rebel MLAs camping in Guwahati declared Eknath Shinde as their group leader in the legislature in a letter to Maharashtra Assembly's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal. As per ANI, Eknath Shinde has the support of 44 MLAs so far, out of which 37 are from Shiv Sena and 7 Independents.

While Shiv Sena sought the disqualification of 12 rebel MLAs including Shinde for "not attending" the legislative party meeting held on Wednesday. Reacting to the development, Shinde tweeted, "You cannot scare us by giving the names of 12 MLAs for disqualification because we are followers of the Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray. We know the law, so we do not pay heed to threats."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said his party is open to mulling leaving the ruling alliance MVA alliance if the rebel MLAs return to Mumbai and discuss their issues with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the fate of the MVA government will be decided on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and not in Assam. He also expressed confidence in winning the trust vote.

