Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: MSBSHSE 10th,12th Supplementary result TODAY at 1 PM on mahresult.nic.in- Check latest updates here
The Maharashtra SSC Supply results will be declared at 1 pm today, similarly, even the HSC or 12th Supply results will be declared at 1 pm tomorrow.
Trending Photos
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the SSC and HSC supplementary result tomorrow, September 2. Candidates who took the Maharashtra board 10th and 12th examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website mahresult.nic.in. The SSC or HSC result will be announced at 1 pm.
To check their SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022, students would need their roll number and other login credentials. Once the 10th 12th supply result is declared, the link and steps to check will be updated here. The SSC or class 10th supplementary Examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022 and the HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022.
Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result Supply results 2022
Maharashtra 10th 12th supplementary result 2022: Result today
Maharashtra Class 12th result and class 10th supplementary exam results will be released today, September 2 at 1 PM.
Maharashtra Supplementary result today
As many as 1356604 have passed in Maharashtra HSC result 2022 and a total of 1521003 students have passed SSC examination this year.
Maharashtra 10th and 12th Supply Results 2022: Here is how to check
Visit the official site at mahresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the HSC/SSC result link.
Key in your log in credentials.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Take print out for future reference.
Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2022: 10th and 12th result timing
SSC/HSC supplementary Examination result Date: September 2
SSC/HSC supplementary Examination result timing: 1 pm
Maharashtra SSC HSC supplementary result 2022: Result at 1 pm
The Maharashtra SSC and HSC result will be released at 1 pm today.
Maharashtra 10th 12th supplementary result 2022: Result TODAY
Maharashtra Class 12th result and class 10th supplementary exam results will be released TODAY, September 2.
More Stories