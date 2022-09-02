Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune will announce the SSC and HSC supplementary result tomorrow, September 2. Candidates who took the Maharashtra board 10th and 12th examination will be able to check and download their results from the official website mahresult.nic.in. The SSC or HSC result will be announced at 1 pm.

To check their SSC, HSC Supplementary Results 2022, students would need their roll number and other login credentials. Once the 10th 12th supply result is declared, the link and steps to check will be updated here. The SSC or class 10th supplementary Examination was held from July 27 to August 12, 2022 and the HSC or class 12th supplementary examination was held from July 21 to August 24, 2022.