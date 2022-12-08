topStoriesenglish
LIVE Updates | Maninagar Assembly Election 2022 Result: Who will win? BJP's Amul Bhatt vs Congress' CM Rajput

Maninagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022 Live Updates: For Maninagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2022, BJP has fielded Amul Bhatt, CM Rajput is contesting from Congress, Vipulbhai Patel from AAP, and Hareshkumar Solanki from BSP.

Maninagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022 Live Updates: The Maninagar assembly constituency is the stronghold of the Bhartiya Janata Party as it has been showing dominance on the seat for the past 28 years. In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, Maninagar went to polls on December 5, the second phase of assembly elections.

A BJP bastion since the 1990s in this Ahmedabad city constituency, Maninagar has a significant concentration of urban Hindu voters. Not just that, PM Narendra Modi won the Maninagar seat in 2002, 2007, and 2014 when he was Gujarat's chief minister. Suresh Patel of the BJP presently holds the seat.

08 December 2022
08:15 AM

Maninagar Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2022: Counting underway

