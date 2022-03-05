हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manipur Assembly polls 2nd phase LIVE: 47.16% voter turnout till 1 pm, highest in Senapati

In the second phase, Manipur is voting across the remaining 22 of the 60 constituencies. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, March 5, 2022 - 14:41
Comments |
Pic courtesy: ANI

Polling for the second and final phase of Manipur Assembly elections began today (March 5). 

In the second phase, Manipur is voting across the remaining 22 of the 60 constituencies. The fate of 92 candidates including 2 women will be decided today. As many as 8,38,730 electors, including 4,28,679 females and 31 transgenders, are eligible to vote during the last phase of the Manipur election. 

The six districts including Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong are polling today. 

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal informed earlier that 4,988 polling personnel, accompanied by security forces, have reached the 1,247 polling stations in the six districts. 

Moreover, re-polling is being held in 12 polling stations under five assembly constituencies in two districts -- Imphal East and Churachandpur -- today. It was necessitated after the miscreants damaged Electronic Voting Machines during and after the first phase of polling on February 28.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on Manipur Assembly polls 2022. 

Live TV

5 March 2022, 14:34 PM

District-wise voter turnout till 1 pm:

5 March 2022, 13:05 PM

47.16% voters turnout recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of Manipur polls. 

5 March 2022, 12:39 PM

Elderly voters from Ukhrul cast their votes in the second phase. 

5 March 2022, 12:00 PM

28.19% voters turnout recorded till 11 am in the second phase. 

5 March 2022, 11:31 AM

Voter turnout at 11 AM:

5 March 2022, 10:39 AM

People queue up to cast votes at a polling station in Thoubal district. 

5 March 2022, 10:30 AM

Volunteers in traditional attire welcome voters at Chingai Model Polling Station.

5 March 2022, 09:58 AM

11.40% voters turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of Manipur polls. 

5 March 2022, 09:53 AM

Voter turnout till 9 AM.

5 March 2022, 09:49 AM

Long queues of voters seen at polling stations as people arrive to cast their votes. 

5 March 2022, 09:31 AM

BJP candidate from Heirok assembly seat Thokchom Radheshyam Singh casts vote. 

5 March 2022, 08:04 AM

Scenes from 31/30 Thoubal Kshetri Leikai Model Polling Station.

5 March 2022, 07:49 AM

Voting underway in 2nd phase. Visuals from Parlon (pics 1-2) and Jiribam (pics 3-4).

5 March 2022, 07:47 AM

Polling is underway during phase 2 of Manipur Assembly Elections.

 

5 March 2022, 07:32 AM

Former Manipur CM & Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote after a brief delay at the polling station due to a technical error. (ANI)

5 March 2022, 07:19 AM

Voting begins at 41 Chandel AC.

5 March 2022, 07:12 AM

Early voters stand in a queue to cast vote in Phase 2 of Manipur Assembly Elections 2022. 

5 March 2022, 07:12 AM

 The districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam are polling today. 

5 March 2022, 07:10 AM

Prominent candidates in the second phase include Congress' O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei. 

5 March 2022, 07:07 AM

Repolling being held in 12 polling stations across 5 constituencies that voted on February 28 in the first phase. 

5 March 2022, 06:35 AM

Polling for the last phase of Manipur Elections 2022 begins. 92 candidates across 22 assembly constituencies are in the fray.

5 March 2022, 06:34 AM

Voting will be held across 6 districts at 7 am in Manipur. 

