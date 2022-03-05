Manipur Assembly polls 2nd phase LIVE: 47.16% voter turnout till 1 pm, highest in Senapati

Polling for the second and final phase of Manipur Assembly elections began today (March 5).

In the second phase, Manipur is voting across the remaining 22 of the 60 constituencies. The fate of 92 candidates including 2 women will be decided today. As many as 8,38,730 electors, including 4,28,679 females and 31 transgenders, are eligible to vote during the last phase of the Manipur election.

The six districts including Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong are polling today.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal informed earlier that 4,988 polling personnel, accompanied by security forces, have reached the 1,247 polling stations in the six districts.

Moreover, re-polling is being held in 12 polling stations under five assembly constituencies in two districts -- Imphal East and Churachandpur -- today. It was necessitated after the miscreants damaged Electronic Voting Machines during and after the first phase of polling on February 28.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on Manipur Assembly polls 2022.

Live TV