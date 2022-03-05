Manipur Assembly polls 2nd phase LIVE: 47.16% voter turnout till 1 pm, highest in Senapati

5 March 2022, 14:34 PM
District-wise voter turnout till 1 pm:
Polling Percentage Update.
Voters, come out to vote. Let's keep the numbers up.
5 March 2022, 13:05 PM
47.16% voters turnout recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of Manipur polls.
47.16% voters turnout recorded till 1 pm in the second phase of Manipur polls.
5 March 2022, 12:39 PM
Elderly voters from Ukhrul cast their votes in the second phase.
Elderly voters from Ukhrul coming out to vote.
Elderly voters from Ukhrul coming out to vote.

They are doing their part. Are you doing yours?
5 March 2022, 12:00 PM
28.19% voters turnout recorded till 11 am in the second phase.
28.19% voters turnout recorded till 11 am in the second phase of Manipur polls.
5 March 2022, 11:31 AM
Voter turnout at 11 AM:
Polling Percentage Update.
Voters, make sure to cast your vote.
5 March 2022, 10:39 AM
People queue up to cast votes at a polling station in Thoubal district.
#ManipurElections2022 | People queue up to cast votes at a polling station in Thoubal district
"Unemployment is the main issue. We're voting for more opportunities," said young voters pic.twitter.com/fiU8NRslZ8
5 March 2022, 10:30 AM
Volunteers in traditional attire welcome voters at Chingai Model Polling Station.
Volunteers in traditional attire welcome voters at Chingai Model Polling Station.
5 March 2022, 09:58 AM
11.40% voters turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of Manipur polls.
11.40% voters turnout recorded till 9 am in the second phase of Manipur polls.
5 March 2022, 09:53 AM
Voter turnout till 9 AM.
Voters, let's raise the numbers.
5 March 2022, 09:49 AM
Long queues of voters seen at polling stations as people arrive to cast their votes.
Long queues of voters seen at polling stations as people arrive to cast their votes in the last phase of Manipur Elections 2022

Visuals from Heirok High School in Heirok, Thoubal district.
Visuals from Heirok High School in Heirok, Thoubal district. pic.twitter.com/0E6AsYuNG0
5 March 2022, 09:31 AM
BJP candidate from Heirok assembly seat Thokchom Radheshyam Singh casts vote.
#ManipurElections2022| BJP candidate from Heirok assembly seat Thokchom Radheshyam Singh believes that he will win the election by a minimum of 5000 votes
"Polls will decide future of Manipur. I'll win by a margin of at least 5000 votes," retired IPS officer added after voting pic.twitter.com/hSlP1IZCpq
5 March 2022, 08:04 AM
Scenes from 31/30 Thoubal Kshetri Leikai Model Polling Station.
Phase 2 poll day scenes from 31/30 Thoubal Kshetri Leikai Model Polling Station.
5 March 2022, 07:49 AM
Voting underway in 2nd phase. Visuals from Parlon (pics 1-2) and Jiribam (pics 3-4).
Polling for the last phase of #ManipurElections2022 has begun. Voters stand in queues while maintaining social distancing amid the #COVID19 pandemic.
Visuals from Parlon (pics 1-2) and Jiribam (pics 3-4).
(Photos: Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur) pic.twitter.com/uIs8dZjlNy
5 March 2022, 07:47 AM
Polling is underway during phase 2 of Manipur Assembly Elections.
Phase 2 polling has also started at 41 Chandel AC.
41/52 Paorolon poll started on time taking due covid safety measures.
Phase 2 of Manipur Assembly Elections has started in various parts of Ukhrul District.
5 March 2022, 07:32 AM
Former Manipur CM & Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote after a brief delay at the polling station due to a technical error. (ANI)
Former Manipur CM & Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh casts his vote after a brief delay at the polling station due to a technical error

"They said that there is some technical error," says Singh who is contesting from Thoubal Assembly seat
"They said that there is some technical error," says Singh who is contesting from Thoubal Assembly seat pic.twitter.com/Fo3zUN14LE
5 March 2022, 07:19 AM
Voting begins at 41 Chandel AC.
Phase 2 polling has also started at 41 Chandel AC.
5 March 2022, 07:12 AM
Early voters stand in a queue to cast vote in Phase 2 of Manipur Assembly Elections 2022.
Phase 2 of Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 has started.
Phase 2 of Manipur Assembly Elections 2022 has started.

Early voters waiting in line while maintaining Covid SOP to cast their votes in Jiribam.
5 March 2022, 07:12 AM
The districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam are polling today.
5 March 2022, 07:10 AM
Prominent candidates in the second phase include Congress' O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei.
5 March 2022, 07:07 AM
Repolling being held in 12 polling stations across 5 constituencies that voted on February 28 in the first phase.
5 March 2022, 06:35 AM
Polling for the last phase of Manipur Elections 2022 begins. 92 candidates across 22 assembly constituencies are in the fray.
5 March 2022, 06:34 AM
Voting will be held across 6 districts at 7 am in Manipur.