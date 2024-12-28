Live Updates | Manmohan Singh Funeral: Ex-PM's Last Rites Today At Nigambodh Ghat; Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory
Manmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: The last rites of former prime minister Manmohan Singh will be conducted at 11:45 am Saturday at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium in Delhi with State honours.
Manmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: The last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be performed at Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat crematorium on Saturday, December 28, at 11:45 am, the Union Home Ministry announced on Friday. Dr Singh, 92, passed away on Thursday night at All Indi Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. He served as India’s 13th Prime Minister and was the first Sikh to hold the position, leading the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014.
"It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on 28h December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Friday.
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi, on Thursday evening at 8:06 pm. Doctors tried to save him but could not revive him. He was declared dead at 9:51 pm, the hospital said in a statement.
Dr. Singh retired from active politics after the Congress lost the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to the BJP. His last public appearance was in the Rajya Sabha in August 2023, where he was a sitting member. Ex-PM is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur, a history professor, and three daughters.
Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), called Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing a “personal loss.” In a heartfelt statement, she said, “For me, Dr. Manmohan Singh’s death is a deeply personal loss. He was my friend, philosopher, and guide.”
Live Updates | Manmohan Singh Funeral: People Gathering Outside Dr Singh's Residence In Delhi
People are gathering at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Delhi residence to pay their last respects. A woman from East Delhi told ANI, "We have come here from East Delhi to pay our last respects to the Late Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh... He was one of the best economists. My husband and I came here to give a last tribute. We hope we are allowed in, but if we are not allowed due to security reasons, then we will return from here..."
Manmohan Singh's Demise Live Update: Canada PM Justin Trudeau Pays Homage
Canada PM Justin Trudeau shared a post on 'X' to pay homage to former Indian PM Manmohan Singh. He said, “Manmohan Singh’s passing is a loss for India and the world. As one of its longest-serving leaders, he transformed the country’s economy, lifted millions out of poverty, and built strong bridges with the world - including Canada”.
Manmohan Singh Funeral Live: Residence of Late Former PM | WATCH
Visuals from the residence of Late Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh at Motilal Nehru Marg in Delhi.
Manmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Ex-PM's Last Rites
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the state funeral of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, scheduled for Saturday, December 28.
-
Diversion points include Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge, and Yudhister Setu.
-
Restrictions may be imposed on Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg), Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, and Netaji Subhash Marg from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.
-
Public and private vehicles are advised to avoid roads and areas around Nigambodh Ghat and the procession route.
-
Travelers to Old Delhi Railway Station, ISBT, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk, and Tis Hazari Court should leave early to account for possible delays.
-
Use only designated parking areas. Roadside parking is prohibited to avoid disruption of traffic flow.
Manmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: Government To Allocate Space For Ex-PM's Memorial
The government will allocate space for a memorial to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the Union Home Ministry said in a late-night release. The statement, titled “Facts of the matter regarding memorial for Former Prime Minister Late Dr Manmohan Singh,” confirmed receiving a request from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Kharge and Singh’s family about the decision after a Cabinet meeting. The ministry added that cremation and other formalities can proceed as a Trust needs to be formed before the space is officially allocated.
Manmohan Singh Funeral Live: BJP Accuses Congress Of ‘Politicising’ Ex-PM's Death
In a social media post on ‘X’, BJP’s Amit Malviya alleged that the Congress party is taking political advantage of Dr Manmohan Singh’s demise. He wrote, “It is unfortunate that the Congress chose to politicise former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s death, even though Home Minister Amit Shah had communicated GoI’s decision to allocate space for the departed leader’s memorial, soon after the Cabinet meeting. Both Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr Singh’s family were informed.”
Manmohan Singh Last Rites Live: Defence Ministry Requested To Make Funeral's Arrangements
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested the Defence ministry to make arrangements for Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh’s funeral with full military honours.
Manmohan Singh Funeral Live: Last Rites To Be Performed At 11:45 AM Today
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be cremated with State honours at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday. The last rites will take place at 11:45 am, the Union Home Ministry confirmed.
"It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on 28th December, 2024, at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi," the ministry said in a statement.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.