Manmohan Singh Funeral Live Updates: The last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be performed at Delhi’s Nigambodh Ghat crematorium on Saturday, December 28, at 11:45 am, the Union Home Ministry announced on Friday. Dr Singh, 92, passed away on Thursday night at All Indi Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. He served as India’s 13th Prime Minister and was the first Sikh to hold the position, leading the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014.

"It has been decided by the Government that State funeral will be accorded to Dr. Manmohan Singh. The funeral will take place at 11:45 AM on 28h December, 2024 at Nigambodh Ghat, New Delhi," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Friday.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was rushed to AIIMS, New Delhi, on Thursday evening at 8:06 pm. Doctors tried to save him but could not revive him. He was declared dead at 9:51 pm, the hospital said in a statement.

Dr. Singh retired from active politics after the Congress lost the 2014 Lok Sabha elections to the BJP. His last public appearance was in the Rajya Sabha in August 2023, where he was a sitting member. Ex-PM is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur, a history professor, and three daughters.

Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), called Dr. Manmohan Singh’s passing a “personal loss.” In a heartfelt statement, she said, “For me, Dr. Manmohan Singh’s death is a deeply personal loss. He was my friend, philosopher, and guide.”