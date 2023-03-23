LIVE Updates | Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2023, Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary: India Will Always Remember The Sacrifice, Tweets PM Modi
Martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Latest Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages, and Quotes To Share: On this Martyrs' Day, let us endeavor to uphold their principles of liberty, justice, and equality in remembrance of the sacrifice made by Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Here are some recent Facebook messages, Whatsapp statuses, and statements to share on Shaheed Diwas.
The death anniversary of Bhagat Singh is observed on March 23rd every year. This day is marked as Martyr's Day in India, as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were executed by the British colonial authorities on this day in 1931. Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence from British rule. He was also a socialist and an advocate of the rights of the working class. His ideas and actions continue to inspire people to fight for justice and equality.
'It Is A Political Act': Pinarayi Vijayan
Remembering #BhagatSingh, Sukhdev & Rajguru on this #ShaheedDiwas is a political act as their revolutionary legacy is being appropriated by communal elements who had no stake in our freedom struggle. Progressive forces should unite to realise their dream of an egalitarian India.
— Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) March 23, 2023
India Will Always Remember the Sacrifice: PM Modi
India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle. pic.twitter.com/SZeSThDxUW
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2023
