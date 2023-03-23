topStoriesenglish2586946
LIVE Updates | Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2023, Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary: India Will Always Remember The Sacrifice, Tweets PM Modi

Martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Latest Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages, and Quotes To Share: On this Martyrs' Day, let us endeavor to uphold their principles of liberty, justice, and equality in remembrance of the sacrifice made by Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev. Here are some recent Facebook messages, Whatsapp statuses, and statements to share on Shaheed Diwas.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
  • The death anniversary of Bhagat Singh is observed on March 23rd every year.
  • This day is marked as Martyr's Day in India, as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were executed by the British colonial authorities on this day in 1931.
  • Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence from British rule.

LIVE Updates | Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2023, Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary: India Will Always Remember The Sacrifice, Tweets PM Modi
The death anniversary of Bhagat Singh is observed on March 23rd every year. This day is marked as Martyr's Day in India, as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were executed by the British colonial authorities on this day in 1931. Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence from British rule. He was also a socialist and an advocate of the rights of the working class. His ideas and actions continue to inspire people to fight for justice and equality.

23 March 2023
10:28 AM

'It Is A Political Act': Pinarayi Vijayan

10:27 AM

India Will Always Remember the Sacrifice: PM Modi

