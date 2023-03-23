LIVE Updates | Martyr's Day (Shaheed Diwas) 2023, Bhagat Singh Death Anniversary: India Will Always Remember The Sacrifice, Tweets PM Modi

The death anniversary of Bhagat Singh is observed on March 23rd every year. This day is marked as Martyr's Day in India, as Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were executed by the British colonial authorities on this day in 1931. Bhagat Singh was a revolutionary freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence from British rule. He was also a socialist and an advocate of the rights of the working class. His ideas and actions continue to inspire people to fight for justice and equality.