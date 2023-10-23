Meghalaya Sambad Lottery Result 23-10-2023: Monday Singham Lucky Draw Result ANNOUNCED - Complete Winners List
Meghalaya State Lottery Monday Result: The Meghalaya State Lottery is organized by the Government of Meghalaya, delegated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and is covered under item 40 of the Union list of the 7th Schedule to the Constitution of India.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The result of Meghalaya Singham Monday lottery will be announced today, at 7:35 pm. The pool prize of the lottery contains Rs 1.4 crore, though there are many terms and conditions applied.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Live And Latest Updates On Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023.
Live Tv