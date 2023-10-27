LIVE | Meghalaya Sambad Lottery Result 27.10.2023 Friday Singham Lucky Draw Out Shortly- Check Complete Winners List
Meghalaya State Lottery Monday Result Live: The Meghalaya State Lottery is organized by the Government of Meghalaya, delegated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and is covered under item 40 of the Union list of the 7th Schedule to the Constitution of India.
Meghalaya State Lottery Monday Result Live: The Meghalaya Singham Monday lottery result will be announced today 27 October 2023 at 7:35 pm. The pool prize of the lottery contains Rs 1.4 crore, though many terms and conditions are applied. According to the Meghalaya State Lotteries, the winner of today's First Winner prize would receive INR 1.04 Crore from a ticket for INR 06. The State Government of Meghalaya is officially conducting the Meghalaya Singham Evening Thursday Weekly Lottery Result Important Lottery.
Here’s a breakdown of the prize structure:
1st Prize: Rs. 2,00,000 (Total Winners: 52)
2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000 (Total Winners: 520)
3rd Prize: Rs. 500 (Total Winners: 1,040)
4th Prize: Rs. 250 (Total Winners: 5,200)
5th Prize: Rs. 125 (Total Winners: 62,400)
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The information provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in any way.)
Meghalaya Sambad Lottery Live: Prize details
The lottery's pool reward is Rs 1.4 crore, albeit there are several terms and limitations.
Meghalaya Sambad Friday Singham Live: In how many states lottery is conducted?
Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam are among the 13 states that participate in the lottery.
Meghalaya Sambad Lottery Result 27.10.2023 Live
Welcome to the live blog of Meghalaya Lottery Result 2023. The result of Meghalaya Singham lottery will be announced today, at 7:35 pm.