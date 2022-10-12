MHT CET 2022 Merit List LIVE UPDATES: MHT CET Final Merit RELEASING SOON at mahacet.org- Check latest updates here

MHT CET 2022 Merit List Live: MHT CET Merit list 2022 will be releasing today, October 12, 2022 for candidates who have cleared the MHT CET examination and wish to apply for admissions into Engineering and technology courses in Maharashtra Colleges. On October 7, 2022, the applicants who were chosen in the provisional merit list will release their modifications, and the final merit list will be announced based on those edits. The merit list will be posted online at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org once it has been made public.

The MHT CET Counselling 2022 for B.Tech and B.E. Admissions is now being held by the Maharashtra CET Cell. According to the official timetable, the MHT CET's Cap Round 1 will start tomorrow, October 13, 2022.

