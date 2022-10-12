MHT CET 2022 Merit List LIVE UPDATES: MHT CET Final Merit RELEASING SOON at mahacet.org- Check latest updates here
MHT CET 2022 LIVE: Maharashtra CET Cell will be releasing the final merit list for MHT CET Counselling 2022 for B.Tech and B.E admissions. Candidates who registered for the MHT CET Counselling process will be able to see the merit list on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for latest updates.
Trending Photos
MHT CET 2022 Merit List Live: MHT CET Merit list 2022 will be releasing today, October 12, 2022 for candidates who have cleared the MHT CET examination and wish to apply for admissions into Engineering and technology courses in Maharashtra Colleges. On October 7, 2022, the applicants who were chosen in the provisional merit list will release their modifications, and the final merit list will be announced based on those edits. The merit list will be posted online at cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org once it has been made public.
The MHT CET Counselling 2022 for B.Tech and B.E. Admissions is now being held by the Maharashtra CET Cell. According to the official timetable, the MHT CET's Cap Round 1 will start tomorrow, October 13, 2022.
Check Live and Latest updates on MHT CET Merit List 2022
MHT CET 2022 Merit List: Merit List will be released today
MHT CET Merit List 2022 will be released today, October 12, 2022.
MHT CET 2022 Merit List: CAP 1 round for engineering
MHT CET 2022 Counselling is underway and CAP Round 1 for engineering admissions will begin from tomorrow, October 13, 2022, as per the schedule.
MHT CET 2022 Merit List: Expected time
No official time has been stated for the release of the merit list, however it is expected to be released around 11 AM today.
MHT CET 2022 Merit List: Date and time
MHT CET Merit List 2022 will be released today, October 12, 2022. The merit list will be released with the names of all the candidates who have cleared the MHT CET 2022 exam for PCM. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the time.
MHT CET Merit List 2022: Official websites to check merit list
Candidates who have registered for MHT CET Counselling process will be able to see the merit list on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org and fe2022.mahacet.org once it is release
More Stories