Mizoram Election Results 2023 Live Updates: ZPM Vs MNF Vs BJP Vs Congress

Mizoram Election Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly election will take place on December 4. The counting was earlier scheduled for December 3 but was shifted to December 4 after the Election Commission of India got representation from various quarters of the society for the same. Political parties and civil society had urged the ECI to change the counting date saying Sunday is an auspicious day for the Christians as they attend mass prayers. Mizoram is a Christian-majority state. The incumbent Chief Minister is Zoramthanga who belongs to the Mizo National Front (MNF). Other parties in the fray are ZPM, Congress and the BJP.

Axis-My India exit poll gave a clear majority to the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). It gave 28-35 seats to the ZPM, 3-7 to the MNF and 2-4 to Congress. The exit poll gave 0-2 seats to the BJP. The C-Voter exit poll gave 15-21 seats to the MNF, 12-18 to the ZPM, 2-8 to Congress and 0-5 seats to others. The Jan Ki Baat exit poll gave 10-14 seats to the MNF, 15-25 seats to the ZPM, 5-9 seats to the Congress and 0-2 seats to the BJP. In the polls of the poll, the ZPM got a clear majority with 22 seats while the MNF got 12 seats. There are 40 seats in the Mizoram assembly election and the majority mark is 21.

