Modi 3.0 Government Formation LIVE Updates: Nitish, Naidu Set Conditions; TMC Makes Shocking Claim

Modi 3.0 Government Formation LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has secured a majority mark in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The NDA has got 292 seats including 16 of Chandrababu Naidu's NDA, 12 of Nitish Kumar's JDU, seven of Shiv Sena-Shinde and five of Chirag Paswan led LJP-Ram Vilas. Since the BJP is short of majority mark of 272, JDU and TDP have already put forward its demand for supporting the NDA government. The NDA government's oath taking cremony will take place on June 9.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal have confirmed they will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Hasina and her Nepal counterpart Dahal had previously extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the performance of the NDA at the 18th Lok Sabha elections. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also accepted Modi's invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony which is likely to take place on June 8.

