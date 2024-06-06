Modi 3.0 Government Formation LIVE Updates: Nitish, Naidu Set Conditions; TMC Makes Shocking Claim
NDA Government Formation LIVE Updates: Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time on June 9. The NDA government's swearing-in ceremony will be attended by India's allies from Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.
Trending Photos
Modi 3.0 Government Formation LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance has secured a majority mark in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The NDA has got 292 seats including 16 of Chandrababu Naidu's NDA, 12 of Nitish Kumar's JDU, seven of Shiv Sena-Shinde and five of Chirag Paswan led LJP-Ram Vilas. Since the BJP is short of majority mark of 272, JDU and TDP have already put forward its demand for supporting the NDA government. The NDA government's oath taking cremony will take place on June 9.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal have confirmed they will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both Hasina and her Nepal counterpart Dahal had previously extended their greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the performance of the NDA at the 18th Lok Sabha elections. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has also accepted Modi's invitation to attend his swearing-in ceremony which is likely to take place on June 8.
Stay Tuned For Live Updates On NDA 3.0:
Modi Government Formation Live Updates: Congress Questions Modi On Promises For Andhra, Bihar
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh poses four questions to Modi: "Our 4 questions to the one-third Prime Minister-elect: 1. On 30 April 2014, in the holy city of Tirupati, you promised to give special status to Andhra Pradesh. Will that promise be fulfilled now? 2. Will you stop the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant now? 3. Will you fulfill your 2014 election promise and the ten-year-old demand of your ally Nitish Kumar by giving special state status to Bihar? 4. Do you promise to conduct caste census in the entire country like Bihar?"
Modi Government Formation Live Updates: Akhilesh Yadav Reveals Reason Behind BJP's Loss In Ayodhya
Samajwadi Party leader and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav today said that the BJP would have lost more seats in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the BJP lost in Ayodhya because it did injustice to locals by bulldozing their homes, shops. "The truth is that the BJP would have lost even more seats in Uttar Pradesh. I thank the people of Ayodhya. You would have seen the pain of Ayodhya from time to time. They were not given adequate compensation for their land, injustice was done to them, their land was not acquired at par with the market price, you snatched their land forcibly by slapping false cases against them...you destroyed the poor for a sacred thing. They were living there for 100 or more years. That is why, I think people of Ayodhya and neighbouring areas voted against the BJP," said Yadav.
Modi Government Formation Live Updates: JDU Demands Special Status For Bihar, Reconsideration Of Agniveer Scheme
JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi has said that while his party supports the Modi government unconditionally, the party wants special status for Bihar. He also said that some people were upset with the Agniveer scheme. "A section of voters has been upset over the Agniveer scheme. Our party wants those shortcomings which have been questioned by the public to be discussed in detail and removed...On UCC, as the national president of the party, CM had written to the Law Commission chief. We are not against it but a solution should be found by talking to all stakeholders," said Tyagi.
Modi Govt Formation Live Updates: JDU Sets Caste-Census Ball Rolling, Says PM Didn't Oppose
On caste-based census, JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi said that no party has opposed it and the JDU will pursue it. "No party in the country has said no to caste-based census. Bihar has shown the path. PM too didn't oppose it in all-party delegation. Caste-based census is the call of the hour. We will pursue it....There is no pre-condition. There is unconditional support. But Bihar be given the special status is something which we have in our heart..." said KC Tyagi.
NDA Government Formation Live: Abhishek Banerjee Claims 3 BJP MPs In Touch With TMC
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee today made a big claim that may send panic waves within the BJP. After the saffron party failed to perform better in West Bengal, now Banerjee claimed that three of the winning BJP MPs are in touch with the TMC. The BJP is already short of majority and any defection could further lead to turbulence within the NDA.
#BreakingNews: '#BJP #TMC #WestBengal #LoksabhaElections2024 #ElectionResults | @pratyushkkhare pic.twitter.com/3zBOetJP67
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 6, 2024
Modi Govt Formation Live Updates: After UP Defeat, Yogi Adityanath To Be In Delhi Today
Uttar Pradesh CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Delhi this evening to attend the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting tomorrow. UP Deputy CMs and UP BJP State President Bhupendra Chaudhary will also be in Delhi at the same time. A meeting is expected to be held regarding UP Lok Sabha results before tomorrow's BJP parliamentary meeting.
Live NDA Government Formation: Akhilesh Yadav Says Opposition To Get Further Strong
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "It is a matter of joy that this time, the Opposition would be strong. The voice of Opposition would not stifle this time. There are several important questions that were presented before the public - the biggest one being the Agniveer jobs. Samajwadi Party can never accept the Agniveer system..."
Modi Government Formation Live: NDA MPs To Meet Tomorrow
NDA MPs to have a meeting tomorrow morning at Parliament Central Hall. This will be their first meeting afte the results were announced on June 4. Earlier on June 5, the NDA leaders met Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders to chalk out their strategy for government formation.