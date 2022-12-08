Morbi Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates Vidhan Sabha Chunav Kantilal Amrutiya Jayantibhai Patel Rankaj Ransariya BJP Congress AAP

Morbi Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022: Morbi drew the nation's attention to itself after the unfortunate incident of bridge collapse which claimed the lives of 135 people. Out of 182 assembly constituencies, the Morbi seat of Kachh district went to polls on December 1, the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections

In 2017, the Morbi seat saw a neck-to-neck fight between INC's Brijesh Merja and BJP's Amrutiya Kantilal Shivlal. With a margin of just 3419 votes, Congress' Merja emerged victorious and won the Morbi Vidhan sabha.

For Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022, the electoral contest is three-cornered as Aam Aadmi Party has also fielded its candidate for the Morbi assembly constituency. BJP has once again fielded Amrutiya Kantilal. Congress has fielded Jayanti Patel while AAP has fielded Pankaj Ransariya.

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 were held in two phases, the first phase was conducted on December 1 while the second phase was held on December 5, 2022. The Gujarat Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2022 will be declared today, December 8, 2022. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.