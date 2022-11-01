Morbi Bridge Mishap, Narendra Modi visit LIVE: PM to meet 26 family members of deceased

PM Modi visits Morbi bridge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Morbi bridge to inspect the tragic collapse which led to the deaths of over 130 people including children. After taking stock of the collapsed bridge, he met the people involved in the rescue operations of the victims that fell into the river. PM Modi then rushed to meet the injured victims of the incident at the Morbi Civic Hospital and inquired about their well-being. According to reports, the search and rescue operation is still going on in the Machchhu river days after the horrific incident.

Now, the Prime Minister has reached the SP's office in Gujarat. Next, he is set to meet the 26 family members of victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse.

The Morbi bridge, on Sunday, collapsed above the Machchhu River which led to the deaths of over 100 people. Disturbing videos and photos showed people falling into the river. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the incident in an emotional speech on Monday.

