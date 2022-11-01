topStories
NewsIndia
GUJARAT MORBI BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Morbi Bridge Mishap, Narendra Modi visit LIVE: PM to meet 26 family members of deceased

PM Modi in Morbi Gujarat Live Updates: PM Modi has reached the Morbi bridge to take stock of the tragic incident.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 06:13 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Morbi Bridge Mishap, Narendra Modi visit LIVE: PM to meet 26 family members of deceased
LIVE Blog

PM Modi visits Morbi bridge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Morbi bridge to inspect the tragic collapse which led to the deaths of over 130 people including children. After taking stock of the collapsed bridge, he met the people involved in the rescue operations of the victims that fell into the river. PM Modi then rushed to meet the injured victims of the incident at the Morbi Civic Hospital and inquired about their well-being. According to reports, the search and rescue operation is still going on in the Machchhu river days after the horrific incident.

Now, the Prime Minister has reached the SP's office in Gujarat. Next, he is set to meet the 26 family members of victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse.

The Morbi bridge, on Sunday, collapsed above the Machchhu River which led to the deaths of over 100 people. Disturbing videos and photos showed people falling into the river. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

Prime Minister Modi addressed the incident in an emotional speech on Monday. 

(With agency inputs)

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on PM Modi's visit to Morbi bridge.

01 November 2022
18:10 PM

PM Modi met kin of victims

PM Narendra Modi met the family members of the victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident.

17:41 PM

'Need to conduct extensive inquiry'

PM Modi says need of hour is to conduct extensive inquiry to identify all aspects related to Morbi bridge tragedy: Officials

17:34 PM

WATCH: PM Modi interacts with the injured

To take stock of the tragic situation in Morbi, Prime Minister Modi inquired the injured victims about their health. In a video shared by DD, he was seen folding his hands in front of the bed-ridden victims and interacting with him. 

 

17:15 PM

PM Modi also met people involved in rescue ops

 

 

17:09 PM

WATCH: PM Modi inspected the collapsed Morbi bridge

Narendra Modi had visited the Morbi bridge site earlier today along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupesh Patel. 

 

 

16:51 PM

PM Narendra Modi meets injured victims of Morbi bridge collapse 

PM Modi reached the Morbi Civic Hospital soon after inspecting the Morbi bridge incident site. He was seen meeting the injured victims as reported by ANI.

 

Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapsemodi in morbiPM ModiNarendra ModiPM Modi visits MorbiGujarat bridge collapse live updatesmorbi bridge collapseMorbi suspension bridgemorbi bridge

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'architects' of 'Death Bridge' in Gujarat's Morbi?
DNA Video
How online gaming and betting companies operating from offshore are defrauding the Government exchequer?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan upset over Team India's defeat against SA in T20 World Cup match
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 31, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'