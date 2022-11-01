Morbi Bridge Mishap, Narendra Modi visit LIVE: PM to meet 26 family members of deceased
PM Modi in Morbi Gujarat Live Updates: PM Modi has reached the Morbi bridge to take stock of the tragic incident.
PM Modi visits Morbi bridge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Morbi bridge to inspect the tragic collapse which led to the deaths of over 130 people including children. After taking stock of the collapsed bridge, he met the people involved in the rescue operations of the victims that fell into the river. PM Modi then rushed to meet the injured victims of the incident at the Morbi Civic Hospital and inquired about their well-being. According to reports, the search and rescue operation is still going on in the Machchhu river days after the horrific incident.
Now, the Prime Minister has reached the SP's office in Gujarat. Next, he is set to meet the 26 family members of victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse.
The Morbi bridge, on Sunday, collapsed above the Machchhu River which led to the deaths of over 100 people. Disturbing videos and photos showed people falling into the river. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that a criminal case has been registered in connection with the incident.
Prime Minister Modi addressed the incident in an emotional speech on Monday.
(With agency inputs)
PM Modi met kin of victims
PM Narendra Modi met the family members of the victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident.
Morbi, Gujarat | PM Modi meets family members of the victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse incident that happened on October 30 pic.twitter.com/GgHXSdH50d
— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
'Need to conduct extensive inquiry'
PM Modi says need of hour is to conduct extensive inquiry to identify all aspects related to Morbi bridge tragedy: Officials
WATCH: PM Modi interacts with the injured
To take stock of the tragic situation in Morbi, Prime Minister Modi inquired the injured victims about their health. In a video shared by DD, he was seen folding his hands in front of the bed-ridden victims and interacting with him.
#WATCH | PM Modi meets the injured in the #MorbiBridgeCollapse incident that happened on October 30
(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/26tXlAvnmJ
— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
PM Modi also met people involved in rescue ops
PM Modi today met persons who were involved in rescue and relief operations when the cable bridge collapse mishap struck Morbi. pic.twitter.com/O0Oy8NBscP
— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
WATCH: PM Modi inspected the collapsed Morbi bridge
Narendra Modi had visited the Morbi bridge site earlier today along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupesh Patel.
#WATCH | PM Modi along with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visits the cable bridge collapse site in Morbi, Gujarat
135 people lost their lives in the tragic incident pic.twitter.com/pXJhV7aqyi
— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
PM Narendra Modi meets injured victims of Morbi bridge collapse
PM Modi reached the Morbi Civic Hospital soon after inspecting the Morbi bridge incident site. He was seen meeting the injured victims as reported by ANI.
Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the injured admitted to Morbi Civil Hospital.#MorbiBridgeCollapse led to the deaths of 135 people so far. pic.twitter.com/UaKF2XcbCP
— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022
