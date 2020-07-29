Live: MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 declared via press conference, to be available on mahresults.nic.in at 1 PM

29 July 2020, 12:08 PM
While the Konkan division has topped, the Aurangabad division has come last. This year, the girls have done better than the boys.
29 July 2020, 12:07 PM
This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 95.30%.
29 July 2020, 12:06 PM
MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020 was released during the board's press conference.
29 July 2020, 12:06 PM
29 July 2020, 12:02 PM
