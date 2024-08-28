West Bengal Bandh on 28 August 2024 Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has announced a 12-hour Bangla Bandh on Wednesday, August 28, in response to alleged police brutality during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest. The bandh, scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., was sparked by student demonstrations against the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protests escalated on Tuesday, leading to chaotic scenes where authorities resorted to using water cannons and tear gas to control the crowd.

Visuals from Kolkata show demonstrators breaching barricades and hurling stones and glass bottles at the police. More than 200 people were arrested from across the state, PTI quoted an official.

The protest, organized by the unregistered student group 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha,' was aimed at reaching the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.