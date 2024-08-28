LIVE Updates | Nabanna Abhiyan, West Bengal Bandh (28 Aug): BJP Calls For 12-Hour Strike Today; What's Open, What's Closed?
West Bengal Bandh on 28 August 2024 Live Updates: The BJP has called for a 12-hour West Bengal Bandh on 28 August 2024 in response to police brutality during the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' protest. The bandh, which is called to run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., was triggered by student protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital.
- Violence and chaos erupted on the streets of Kolkata after a protest rally took a wrong turn.
- Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder called for a “12-hour bandh” in the state.
- Protesters were trying to reach ‘Nabanna’ to demand the resignation of Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal Bandh on 28 August 2024 Live Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal has announced a 12-hour Bangla Bandh on Wednesday, August 28, in response to alleged police brutality during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' protest. The bandh, scheduled from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., was sparked by student demonstrations against the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protests escalated on Tuesday, leading to chaotic scenes where authorities resorted to using water cannons and tear gas to control the crowd.
Visuals from Kolkata show demonstrators breaching barricades and hurling stones and glass bottles at the police. More than 200 people were arrested from across the state, PTI quoted an official.
The protest, organized by the unregistered student group 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha,' was aimed at reaching the West Bengal state secretariat, Nabanna, to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
‘Bangla Bandh’ LIVE Updates: BJP Leader Accuses Police of Misconduct During Yesterday’s Protests
During the BJP’s ‘Bangla Bandh’ today, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul criticised the police for their handling of recent protests, alleging misconduct. Paul told ANI, "They are going around with a disgusting attitude. They have all become spineless. Police have invalidated the orders of the Supreme Court." She accused the police of using water cannons mixed with chemicals on protestors and failing to ensure safety for women in the state. Paul added, "When women protest, they use force to disperse them. We will continue to protest."
‘Bangla Bandh’ Live Updates: What Is Open, What Is Closed?
Public Transportation: Railways, Metro, buses, autos, and cabs expected to operate normally.
Kolkata Disruptions: Transportation in Kolkata may be affected by protests; traffic diversions and barricades anticipated.
Government Offices: All government offices will remain open; employees must report for duty on August 28 or face a show-cause notice.
Educational Institutions: Schools and colleges in Kolkata are expected to stay open; no holiday orders have been issued.
Hospitals: Hospitals likely to operate as usual.
‘Bangla Bandh’ Live Updates: BJP Leaders Removed After Clashes
During the commotion and scuffles at the protest, several BJP leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar, fell ill and were subsequently removed from the scene by police, reported PTI. The incident occurred amid escalating tensions during the demonstration.
As the BJP called for bandh, the TMC-led state government has not endorsed it, meaning public transportation, including Railways, Metro, buses, autos, and cabs, is expected to run normally. However, transportation in Kolkata, the protest's epicenter, may be disrupted in areas affected by demonstrations. Traffic diversions are anticipated, with Kolkata Traffic Police setting up barricades to manage the BJP-led protests.
The state issued a notification indicating that all government offices would stay open, and employees, unless dealing with emergencies or on leave, must report for duty on August 28. Failure to do so will result in a show-cause notice for unauthorised absence.
Schools and colleges in Kolkata are expected to remain open, as the district administration has not announced any closures. Hospitals are also likely to operate on their regular schedules.
'Bangla Bandh' Live Updates: Sukanta Majumdar Said, 'We Are Forced To...'
The bandh is called from 6am to 6pm on Wednesday (August 28). “We are forced to give the call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor's sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee's police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women,” said BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar.
‘Bangla Bandh’ Live Updates: BJP’s Nadda Said, Mamata ‘Crossed All Limits’
Taking swipe at the Mamata Banerjee government, Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said that the violence and repression observed on West Bengal's streets, attributing it to Mamata Banerjee's government and its police. He described the treatment of doctors, youth, and women demanding justice as not only condemnable but also a shameful act against humanity.
"In West Bengal, a daughter is brutally raped but Mamata Banerjee is silent. The dignity of a woman is torn to shreds, the parents of the daughter are misled and Mamata Banerjee is silent. When the youth power of the country tried to raise their voice against the new justice by launching the 'Nabanna Abhiyaan', then Mamata Banerjee realised her position as the Chief Minister and crossed all limits of cruelty to save the culprits,” Nadda added.
‘Bangla Bandh’ Over 'Nabanna March' Live Updates: Visuals Show Kolkata Streets In Chaos
Several Protestors on Tuesday forcefully removed police barricades during their agitation over the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, as they marched in the 'Nabanna Abhiyan.' In response, police resorted to lathi charges and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Protestors drag away Police barricades as they agitate over RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case and carry out Nabanna Abhiyan' march. Police resort to opening lathi charge and lobbying tear gas shells to disperse them.
‘West Bengal Bandh’ Live Updates: Violence Erupts In Key Kolkata Areas
Violent clashes erupted at MG Road, Hastings Road, Princep Ghat, Santragachi, and Howrah Maidan, resulting in injuries to both protestors and 29 police personnel. According to a PTI report, 126 members and supporters of the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj were arrested, including 33 women.
Nabanna Abhiyan, West Bengal Bandh LIVE: 200 Detained As Protests Turn Violent In Kolkata
Over 200 individuals were arrested statewide following violent clashes between protestors and law enforcement, PTI quoted a police report. Demonstrators resorted to relentless stone and glass bottle pelting at several locations where police efforts to halt their march were met with resistance. The violence left 29 officers injured, including 15 from the Kolkata Police and 14 from the state police force.
'Bengal Bandh’ Live Updates: Adhikari Alleges Over 160 Injured In Police Crackdown
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has claimed that more than 160 protestors, including 17 women, were injured during a police crackdown. Adhikari criticized the authorities for their handling of the situation, accusing them of excessive force against demonstrators.
West Bengal Bandh 28 August: Mamata Banerjee's Government Urges Against BJP's 12-Hour Strike
The Mamata Banerjee’s government has requested the people to not respond to the BJP’s 6am to 6pm general strike. Soon after the saffron party’s announcement, the state issued a notification and informed that all government offices would remain open.
“The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected,” said Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reported PTI.
The senior officials of Bengal police referenced several high court rulings that declared bandhs organized by political parties as ‘illegal.’
'Bengal Bandh' Today: BJP Urged To Impose ‘President’s Rule’ In State
Condemning the police action on protesters, Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar announced a 12-hour Bangla Bandh on Wednesday.
State Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari escalated the demand by urging Governor CV Ananda Bose to ‘impose President’s Rule’ in West Bengal.