Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2779409https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-result-today-18-08-2024-dear-yamuna-vixen-toucan-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-lucky-draw-result-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winner-list-2779409.html
NewsIndia
NAGALAND STATE LOTTERY RESULT SUNDAY

Nagaland Lottery Result Today 18-08-2024 Live: Dear Yamuna Vixen Toucan 1 PM 6 PM 8 PM Lucky Draw Result Out Shortly 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 18-08-2024 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 08:53 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lottery Result Today
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Sunday Result 18-08-2024 Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR VIXEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday 18.08.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 18-08-2024 Sunday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result August 18-08-2024

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR VIXEN EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

18 August 2024
08:52 IST

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 18.08.2024 Live: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How will justice be done under Mamata Banerjee's rule?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Jizya tax' imposed on Hindus in Bangladesh!
DNA Video
DNA: Elections will be held in three phases in J&K amidst terrorists challenge
DNA Video
DNA: Danger of new virus in the world, reaches Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: Weight loss - How did Khalid lose 567 kg?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there 'microplastic' in your salt and sugar? Revealed in the report
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape case -- 5000 people attacked hospital to destroy evidence?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's advice to Bangladesh from Red Fort
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Prince's life in danger! But Why?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch exclusive ground report from LoC on Independence Day