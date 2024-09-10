Advertisement
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result Today 10-09-2024 (SHORTLY) Live: Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 10-09-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, September10, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 10-09-2024 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR COMET EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday 10.09.2024 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 10-09-2024 Tuesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result September 10-09-2024

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: 

 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

10 September 2024
08:20 IST

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 10-09-2024 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

 

 

