LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result DEAR DWARKA MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw (SHORTLY): Full Winners List To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM, Check lotterysambad.one

The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM to be out soon on lotterysambad.one.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 22-07-2024 Monday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday 22.07.2024 Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 22-07-2024 Monday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result July 22-07-2024
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR BLITZEN EVENING 6 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result:
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Nagaland State Lottery Result 22.07.2024 Live: Lottery Ticket Price
Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.
Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 22-07-2024 LIVE: Prize Money
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 22.07.2024 Live: History
The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established in the year 1972 under the supervision of the Finance Department of Government of Nagaland. The Secretart Finance acted as the Ex-officio Director of the department.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 22.07.2024 Live: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.