NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Nagaland Lottery Result DEAR INDUS GODAVARI Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw (SHORTLY): Full Winners List To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM, Check lotterysambad.one

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 23-07-2024 Live Updates: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR COMET EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR GOOSE NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. The first prize for each of these lotteries is 1 crore rupees. Check here for result updates. Scroll down to see the complete winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2024, 07:59 AM IST|Source:
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 23-07-2024 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR COMET EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Monday (23 July 2024) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday 23.07.2024 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 23-07-2024 Tuesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result July 23-07-2024

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

