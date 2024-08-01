Advertisement
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 01.08.2024 Dear Mahanadi Lake Sandpiper 1 PM 6 PM 8 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT SHORTLY 1 Crore first prize complete winners list

Nagaland Lottery Result Mahanadi Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw LIVE Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM to be out soon on lotterysambad.one. Check Full list of winners and Lucky Draw Number here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 08:12 AM IST|Source:
Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE 2024

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 01-08-2024 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR LAKE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 01-08-2024 Thursday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 01-08-2024 August

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR LAKE EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced Soon

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced Soon

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

