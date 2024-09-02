Advertisement
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Dwarka 1 PM Lottery Result 02-09-2024 (SHORTLY) Live: Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Monday 02-09-2024 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR DWARKA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR BLITZEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR FINCH NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Monday 02 September, 2024, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 10:59 AM IST|Source:
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 02-09-2024 Monday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR BLITZEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday 02.09.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 02-09-2024 Monday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result September 02-09-2024

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: 

 

Nagaland DEAR BLITZEN EVENING 6 PM Result: 

 

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

02 September 2024
10:56 IST

Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE: Steps To Download DEAR DWARKA Lucky Draw 02.09.2024

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Dwarka and Draw Date: 02.09.2024.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

10:00 IST

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 02.09.2024 Live: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

