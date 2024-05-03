Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2746171
NewsIndia
NAGALAND STATE LOTTERY RESULT FRIDAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 03.05.2024: Dear Meghna, Mountain, Seagull 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 03-05-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, May 03, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 03, 2024, 01:18 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 03-05-2024 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a legal lottery. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 03-05-2024 May Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result May 03-05-2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAI EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi's warning on reservation!
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress plan on Rahul?
DNA Video
DNA analysis of Ex Muslim Movement
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Rules Hindu Marriages Invalid Without Traditional Rituals
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also use Online Trading App?
DNA Video
DNA: Who increases Biden's tension?
DNA Video
DNA: Child Marriage in United States?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi-NCR schools get bomb threats
DNA Video
DNA: This call is fatal!
DNA Video
DNA: AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine may cause blood clotting