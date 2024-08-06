Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2774392
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad result Today 06.08.2024 Dear Godavari Wave Goose 1 PM 6 PM 8 PM Lucky Draw result OUT SHORTLY- 1 Crore first prize complete winners list

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 06-08-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, August 06, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2024, 09:33 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lottery Result 2024 LIVE

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 05-08-2024 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR WAVE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Monday (05 August 2024) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday 05.08.2024 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 05-08-2024 Tuesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result August 05-08-2024

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM Result:

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: Tonight is tough for Hindus: ISKCON
DNA Video
Bangladesh Political Crisis: CCS meeting continues at PMO in India
DNA
Zee News' helicopter reporting amidst the devastation in Kedarnath
DNA
Was Taj Mahal a temple of Lord Shiva?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Kidney killer' turmeric in your kitchen!
DNA Video
DNA: What did family say on Lucknow incident?
DNA Video
DNA: Live video of mountain cracking in Sonprayag
DNA Video
DNA: Rabies 'panic' in entire village!
DNA Video
DNA: Wayanad.. What is dark tourism?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report - How your toll tax used?