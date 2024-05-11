Advertisement
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 11.05.2024: Dear Narmada, River, Stork 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 11.05.2024 OUT LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

May 11, 2024
Nagaland State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 11-05-2024 Saturday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR RIVER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Friday (10 May 2024) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday 11.05.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 11-05-2024 Saturday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result May 11-05-2024

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

