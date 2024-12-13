Advertisement
NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Result Today 13.12.2024 Live: Dear Meghna 1 PM Friday Lucky Draw Result Out Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 13-12-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, December 13, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2024, 10:19 AM IST
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 13-12-2024 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a legal lottery. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DASHER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 13-12-2024 Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result December 13-12-2024

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

13 December 2024
10:18 IST

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR MEGHNA Result 13.12.2024

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Meghna and Draw Date: 13.12.2024.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

09:22 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 13.12.2024 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

