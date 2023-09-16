trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663024
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 16-09-2023 Saturday LIVE: Dear NARMADA, RIVER, STORK 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result Out Shortly- Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Saturday 16-09-2023 Result LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check complete winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 02:15 AM IST
Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 16-09-2023 Saturday LIVE: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", "DEAR RIVER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Friday (15 September 2023) Live Updates


Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result September 16-09-2023

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR RIVER EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

16 September 2023
02:13 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR Narmada Result 16.09.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Narmada and Draw Date: 16.09.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

02:12 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 16-09-2023 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

