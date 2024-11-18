Nagaland lottery sambad result today 18.11.2024 Dear dwarka blitzen finch 1 PM 6 PM 8 PM Monday lucky draw result to be OUT SHORTLY- 1 Crore first prize complete winners list
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Monday 18-11-2024 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR DWARKA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR BLITZEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR FINCH NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Monday, November 18, 2024, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 18-11-2024 Monday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR BLITZEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday 18.11.2024 Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 04-11-2024 Monday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result November 18-11-2024
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR BLITZEN EVENING 6 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result:
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 18.11.2024 Live: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
