Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2810483https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-23-10-2024-dear-indus-cupid-pelican-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-wednesday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list-2810483.html
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result today 23.10.2024 Dear Indus cupid pelican 1 PM 6 PM 8 PM Wednesday lucky draw out shortly- 1 Crore first prize check full winners list

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 23-10-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday,October 23, 2024, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2024, 06:59 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 23-10-2024 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR CUPID EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday 23.10.2024 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 23-10-2024 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result October 23.10.2024

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR CUPID EVENING 6 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result:

 

 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

23 October 2024
06:58 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 23.10.2024 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence Bishnoi Threat: The U-Turn of Pappu Yadav?
DNA Video
DNA Special: Is Delhi Facing a Terror Threat Before Diwali?
DNA Video
DNA: Complete report on Lawrence Bishnoi's network
DNA Video
DNA: How did Waqf stakes claim on 250-year-old Shiva temple?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-veg fraud in a veg restaurant!
DNA Video
DNA: Did Uddhav accept Owaisi's offer?
DNA Video
DNA: What’s the Mystery Behind the Red Marks in Bahraich?
DNA Video
DNA: Maulana’s Controversial Statement on Bahraich Encounter
NEWS ON ONE CLICK