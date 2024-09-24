Advertisement
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 24.09.2024 Live: Dear Godavari, Comet, Goose 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 24-09-2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 08:09 AM IST|Source:
Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 24-09-2024 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR COMET EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday 24.09.2024 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 24-09-2024 Tuesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result September 24-09-2024

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

24 September 2024
08:08 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 24.09.2024 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 pm, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

