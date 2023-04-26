topStoriesenglish2599378
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

Live | Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 (Today) 26-04-2023: Dear Indus Morning Result Shortly- Check Full Winners List Here

Nagaland State Lottery Wednesday 26-04-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Indus Morning 1 PM, Dear Hill 6 PM, Dear Pelican weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.

Apr 26, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 26-4-2023: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “Dear Indus Wednesday”, Dear Hill Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM, “Dear Pelican Evening Tuesday” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result April 26-04-2023

Nagaland Dear Indus Morning 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland Dear Hill 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland Dear Pelican 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023 

26 April 2023
11:55 AM

Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

