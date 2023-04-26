Live | Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 (Today) 26-04-2023: Dear Indus Morning Result Shortly- Check Full Winners List Here
Nagaland State Lottery Wednesday 26-04-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Indus Morning 1 PM, Dear Hill 6 PM, Dear Pelican weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. Scroll down to check winners list.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 26-4-2023: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State’s “Dear Indus Wednesday”, Dear Hill Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM, “Dear Pelican Evening Tuesday” Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result April 26-04-2023
Nagaland Dear Indus Morning 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Dear Hill 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland Dear Pelican 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.