NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result 05-07-2023 (Today): Dear Indus, Hill, Pelican Wednesday 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result OUT SHORTLY- 1 Crore First Prize

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 05-07-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM, DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, July 05, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:41 AM IST|Source:

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 05-07-2023 Wednesday: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", "DEAR HILL EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings


Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result July 05-07-2023

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR HILL EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

05 July 2023
00:39 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Live Updates: Steps To Download DEAR INDUS Result 05.07.2023

Step 1: Go to the Nagaland Lotteries official website at nagalandlotterysambad.com or www.nagalandlotteries.com or www.lotterysambad.com

Step 2: Click the Lottery Sambad Result Button.

Step 3: Find Dear Ostrich Evening and Draw Date: 05.07.2023.

Step 4: Click the Today Result View link.

Step 5: Check your lottery result whether won or defeat.

00:38 AM

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result 05 July Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website. 

