LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 02.07.2023: Dear Yamuna Morning 1 PM Sunday Lucky Draw Result To Be Announced Soon - 1 Crore First Prize
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 02.07.2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Yamuna Morning, Dear Sea Evening, Dear Toucan Night weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Sunday, July 02, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 02.07.2023 Sunday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "Dear Yamuna Morning", "Dear Sea Evening" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "Dear Toucan" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. .
Check Nagaland Lottery Result Sunday (02 July 2023) Live Updates
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners
Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday
Nagaland Lottery Result Friday
Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday
Nagaland Lottery Result Wednesday
Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday
Nagaland Lottery Result Monday
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live 02 July: Dear Yamuna 1 PM Lucky Draw Shortly
Nagaland sambad state lottery result for dear Yamuna will be out at 1 PM, stay tuned.