LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 01.07.2023: Dear Narmada Morning 1 PM Saturday Lucky Draw Result To Be Announced Soon - 1 Crore First Prize

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 01.07.2023 Saturday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "Dear Narmada Morning", "Dear River Evening" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "Dear Stork" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. .

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Saturday (01 July 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

