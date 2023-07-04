trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630366
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT 2023

Live | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 04-07-2023 Today: DEAR Godavari, Wave, Goose 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Tuesday Result OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 04-07-2023: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, DEAR WAVE EVENING 6 PM, DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, July 04, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. Scroll down to check winners list.

Live | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 04-07-2023 Today: DEAR Godavari, Wave, Goose 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Tuesday Result OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 04-07-2023 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", "DEAR WAVE EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and "DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. 

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Tuesday (04 July 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Timings


Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result June 04-07-2023

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

Nagaland State Lottery Past Winners

